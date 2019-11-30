Discussion+between+Party+Secretaries+and+Elections+Commission

Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 12:40

Secretaries of all political parties have been called to the elections commission on the 4th of next month for a special discussion.

The discussion is scheduled to commence at 10 am headed by the chairman of the commission Mahinda Deshapriya.

The commission said that making amendments to several legal aspects regarding budget restrictions of election propaganda, deposits of candidates and media regulations will be taken up for discussion.

The amendments if any, will be implemented at the upcoming general election, provincial and local government elections as well as presidential elections.