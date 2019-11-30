Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 19:21

A landslide in Haldumulla; More than 100 people evacuated

The met department states that the Prevailing showery condition over the island particularly in Northern, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces and in Anuradhapura district is expected to continue further.



Heavy showers about 150 mili meters are likely at some places in Northern, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Anuradhapura districts.



Meanwhile, due to adverse weather a landslide was reported in Badulla – Haldumulla area.



As a result the DMC took steps to evacuate 91 people living in the area.