Swiss+embassy+provides+information+to+the+CID
Saturday, 30 November 2019 - 20:26
Swiss embassy provides information to the CID
The Swiss Embassy in Colombo has provided information to the CID regarding the alleged abduction incident involving one of their staff members.

The police media spokesperson office stated that the embassy provided the information following a request made by the CID.

The Swiss Embassy in Colombo has issued a statement regarding the alleged threatening incident involving one of their staff members.

The Embassy said that she had been forced to reveal certain embassy related information and also states that a complaint has been lodged.

Meanwhile, The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka in a letter addressed to the acting IGP states that the commission is deeply concerned about the incident and urgently calls on to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the incident.

Police Media Spokespersons office said that although the victim had said that it was those from the CID who had detained her, it may have been an attempt by the suspects to mislead the victim and the investigations.

The foreign Ministry also said that an investigation was underway.

Top