Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 6:54

London Bridge attack victim named as Jack Merritt

One of the people stabbed to death in Friday's attack at London Bridge has been named as 25-year-old University of Cambridge graduate Jack Merritt.



He was one of two people killed when 28-year-old Usman Khan launched the attack at a Cambridge University conference on prisoner rehabilitation.



Khan, who had been jailed over a terror plot, was shot dead by police after members of the public restrained him.



Merritt was described by his father on Twitter as a "beautiful spirit".



A woman who died in the attack - declared by officers as a terrorist incident - has not yet been named. Three others were injured.