Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 10:16

3 from the same family killed in an earth slip in Walapane; Son still missing.

Bodies have been found of three members of the same family who were reported missing following an earth slip on a house in the u,mÜgdj area in Walapane.

The incident has taken place during the heavy rains experienced in the area last night.

Accordingly the bodies of the mother, father and the daughter have been found and operations are underway in search of the body of the 17 year old son.