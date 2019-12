Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 11:15

The ministry power and energy says that power outages have been reported from Èh;,dj" ymq;f,a" nKavdrfj," je,suv" rejkaje,a," n,xf.dv and Kurunegala areas.

Its media spokesperson Sulakshana Jayawardena said that around 5000 consumers have been inconvenienced due to the power outage.