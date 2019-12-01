Speaking to the Hindu, President Gotabaya promises to be “frank” and “upfront” to avoid misunderstandings with India

Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 12:48

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa promises to be “frank” and “upfront” to avoid the misunderstandings of the past between New Delhi and Colombo.

The president expressed this view in an exclusive interview to The Hindu during his visit to India which is his first visit as President abroad.

The President further noted that India and other countries in the region must invest more in Sri Lanka if they want to provide an alternative to Chinese investment.

He also suggested closer coordination between the two countries and assured India that on the “main issues” of Sri Lankan ties with China and Pakistan, there would be no problem “that creates suspicions amongst Indian authorities”.

Following discussion held with the president, Indian Prime minister Narendra Modi said that devolution of power should be implemented through the 13th amendment.

However responding to this during his interview with the Hindu, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that Full devolution of powers as promised by the 13th Amendment to the Constitution in 1987 could not be implemented “against the wishes and feeling of the majority Sinhala community.”

Speaking further the president said that he hoped for more cooperation with India on national security issues, particularly on the threat from the Islamic State that was behind the Easter Sunday attacks.

The president further noted that the 19th amendment is a failure and that if they get 2/3rds majority in parliament they will drop it from the constitution.

The president reiterated that for a country to be governed successfully, you need stability without which investors cannot be attracted.