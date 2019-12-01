Land slide warning in 3 districts - Kalu and Nilwala reach spill level

Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 13:12

The Disaster Management Center stated that 2,261 persons in 10 districts have been affected due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization has declared Ratnapura, Badulla and Kegalle districts as landslide-prone districts.

The Attanagalu Oya has reached spill level in the Dunamalai area owing to the heavy rains experienced in several districts last night.

Kalu and Nilwala rivers too have reached spill level.

The irrigation department says that the water level of Kalu ganga is rising in the ñ,a,lkao area while the water level of the Maha oya is rising in the Badalgama area.

The department requests those residing in the river banks and low lying areas to remain vigilant in this regard.



























