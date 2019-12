Sunday, 01 December 2019 - 18:40

Information has been revealed about an online prostitution racket following a raid carried out at a brothel down Elakanda road in Wattala today subsequent to a tip off received by the Walaana anti-corruption unit.

The owner of the brothel has used social media to promote prostitution.

The suspect has run the brothel in the guise of a beauty parlourand sold women for over 30,000 rupees.

The owner and two other women have been arrested during the raid.