Showers+continue+in+several+provinces+Search+for+missing+child+in+Walapane+temporarily+halted

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 6:15

The Search operation which was underway in search of the body of the 17 year old boy following an earth slip in Walapane, Nuwara-eliya has been temporarily halted.

Walapane police said the operation was temporarily halted due to the increased risk of landslides owing to heavy rains experienced in the area.

The search operation will recommence tomorrow if the weather improves.

4,126 persons have been affected and 3 deaths have been reported due to adverse weather experienced in the Badulla, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mannar, Mulaitivu, Kalutara, Hambanthota, Kegalle, Kandy and Nuwaraeliya districts.

Furthermore the senior scientist of the National Building Research Organization Dr. Wasantha Senadeera said that the organization has issued a landslide warning for Badulla, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Nuwara-eliya and Kandy districts which will be in effect until 4pm tomorrow.

The disaster management centre says that the Aththanagalu oya is reaching a minor flood level in thearea and requests those residing in low lying areas in Negombo, Ja-ela, Minuwangoda and Gampaha divisional secretariat to remain vigilant.

Meanwhile, Examinations Commission General Sanath Pujitha said that O Level candidates of areas affected in Badulla, Passara, Nuwara-eliya and Walapane can sit for the examination at the closest centre.

They may also call the hotline 1911.