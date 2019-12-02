Pakistani+Foreign+Minister+arrives+in+the+Island

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 11:02

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mahmud Qureshi arrived in Sri Lanka last night on an official visit.

He arrived in Sri Lanka on board the SriLankan Airlines UL 184, flying from Karachchi, Pakistan. Several high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were present to receive him.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, the Pakistani Foreign Minister will also meet with Sri Lankan high level diplomats including President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister making a statement from the VIP visitor lounge at the Bandaranaike International Airport stated that he came to hand deliver a special letter to President Gotabhaya Rajapakse from his Prime Minister Imran Khan and would return to Pakistan today.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have been longstanding allies and he expressed that he hopes to meet the Prime Minister.