GCE O/L Examination commences today

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 6:41

The GCE O/L examination begins at 4987 centres today.

While it is scheduled to be held till 12th this month, the examination department said that this time 717 thousand 008 candidates will sit for the examination.

Examinations Commissioner General Sanath Poojitha said that due to the prevalent inclement weather necessary facilities have been arranged for candidates in disaster-prone areas to sit the examination at centres closest to them.

While it will be obligatory for candidates to take with them correctly certified examination application form and the national identity card, if they don't have the national identity card they should take with them a valid identity card.

The commissioner said that since the examination begins at 8.30 am the candidates should arrive at the examination centre half an hour before.



