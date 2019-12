Monday, 02 December 2019 - 6:45

New State Minister of Tourism Promotion, Arundika Fernando says that Sri Lanka Tourism must utilize the CESS fund more productively and this would be a key area of focus.

He said that each year through embarkation tax, hotel levies and other forms several billions are added to tourism, these are not properly used and once 1.5 billion rupees had been sent back to the treasury.

He added that this should not happen and 70% of this should be used for tourism promotions.