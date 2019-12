Monday, 02 December 2019 - 10:37

Former Ministers have not handed over their official quarters and vehicles

The Society of the Ministers' Secretaries allege that former Ministers have not returned their official residences.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Colombo yesterday, its secretary Ajith Jayasundara and chairman Keerthi Sri Weerasinghe expressed their views.

In the meantime, The Society of the Ministers' Secretaries have requested that IP Nishantha de Silva of the Criminal Investigation Department who fled to Switzerland be brought back to the island through the international police.