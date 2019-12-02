Heavy+rains+expected+in+the+North-+East

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 7:36

The met department states the Prevailing showery condition is expected to continue over the island next few days.

Heavy showers about 150 mili meters are likely at some places in Northern and Eastern provinces Particularly Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaitivu and Trincomalee districts and Fairly heavy showers are likely at some places in Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Kaluthara and Anuradhapura districts.

Meanwhile operations in search of the body of the 17-year-old child who went missing after an earth mound fell on a house in Malapattaawa in Walapane in Nuwara Eliya are scheduled to begin again at 9 a.m. today.

Yesterday the search operations were temporarily stopped due to earth slips that occurred with the heavy rains experienced in the area.



