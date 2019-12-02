A+person+arrested+for+illegally+flying+a+drone+camera

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 9:16

A person has been arrested in Meepilimana, Nuwara Eliya while capturing video images from an illegally hovered drone camera.

The suspect was arrested yesterday morning, at Senananda Vidyalaya, about 9km from the Nuwara Eliya police station based on information received by the Special Task Force personnel of the Nuwara Eliya base camp.

The suspect had used the drone camera without the permission of the Defense Ministry or the Civil Aviation Authority. He has been arrested on security reasons and handed over to the Nuwara Eliya Police.

The Police Special Task Force stated that they have seized the drone camera and the accessories that were in his possession.