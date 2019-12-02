Seven+female+police+officers+have+been+appointed+as+SSPs

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 9:35

Seven female police officers have been promoted to the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police.

A spokesperson for the Police Media Unit stated that the approval of the Police Commission was granted to promote seven Superintendents of Police who have fulfilled the eligibility criteria of the cadre.

Lanka Amarasena - Director of the Children and Women’s Bureau and Renuka Jayasundara - Deputy Director of the Commission to Investigate Bribery and Corruption were among the seven officers promoted to the post of Senior Superintendent of Police.

In the history of the Police, only one female officer, retired SSP Premila Divakara, functioned as the Senior Superintendent of Police.