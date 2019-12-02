Search+and+rescue+operation+for+student+buried+due+to+an+earth+slip+enters+day+2

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 10:03

The search and rescue mission for the 17-year-old boy who went missing following the earth slip that destroyed a house in Malapattawa area in Walapane, Nuwara Eliya, enters the second day.

The police stated that the Walapane Police and the Army have commenced a search operation from 6 am this morning with the improvement of the prevailing weather conditions.

The search operation was temporarily halted yesterday as a result of the earth slips caused by heavy rains.

The mother, father and daughter of the same family were killed when the land slide destroyed the house completely while they were in the house on Saturday night. Their bodies were recovered yesterday morning.