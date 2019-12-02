Main water line damaged - Water cut in Wattala

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 10:41

Water supply to several surrounding areas in Hekitaa, Wattala has been disrupted due to a water line being damaged on the Wattala-Hekitta road this morning.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board stated that the water supply to Hekitta, Palliyawatta, Elakanda and Balagalawatta has been disrupted.

The water supply to the Maradana road, Weliamuna, Hendala road and a part of the Elakanda road have also been disrupted.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) stated that the repair work has begun of the damaged water line.