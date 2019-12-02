Youth+killed+in+motorbike+accident

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 12:16

Police said that a motorcyclist was killed when his motorcycle crashed into a bus and then collided with bull that was sleeping on the road in the Puliyankulama area in Vavuniya this morning.

Our correspondent stated that the accident had occurred in the early hours today.

The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of the Wattala area. The pillion has been seriously injured and admitted to the Vavuniya Hospital. The Puliyankulam police are conducting further investigations into the incident. Meanwhile, a camera mounted on another vehicle had recorded the accident.