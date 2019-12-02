Seating+arrangements+for+the+new+government+completed

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 12:39

Parliament sources stated that the Gazette relevant to call for a new session would be issued tonight.

A senior officer of parliament administration told our news team that the third session of parliament will automatically end in the event such a Gazette is issued.

Meanwhile, seating arrangement for the ruling and opposition parties has already been completed.

He said the seating has been arranged according to the seniority of the ministers and other MPs including those in the Opposition.

At the same time, Sergeant at Arm Narendra Fernando told our news team that he is not informed yet who is appointed as the speaker.