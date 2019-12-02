Meeting+between+Pakistan+Foreign+Minister+and+Minister+Dinesh+Gunewardena+++

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 13:13

Pakistani Foreign Minister Mahmud Qureshi, who is on an official visit to Sri Lanka, called on Foreign Affairs Minister Dinesh Gunawardena this morning at the ministry. The Pakistani Foreign Minister who arrived in the island last night is scheduled to engage in bilateral discussions with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister making a statement from the VIP visitor lounge at the Bandaranaike International Airport stated that he came to hand deliver a special letter from his Prime Minister Imran Khan to President Gotabhaya Rajapakse.

Meanwhile, the President also met with several diplomats this morning.