No interruption to O/L ‘s because of the Disaster situation

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 14:01

The Examinations Department states that no complaints or irregularities have been reported regarding the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination which commenced today.

The examination commenced in 4,987 centers at 8.30 am and 717,008 candidates are sitting for the examination.



The examinations commissioner General Sanath Pujitha stated that the natural disaster situation experienced in the 10 districts have not been a hindrance to conducting the examination.

Speaking to our news team, he stated that all the candidates registered for the G.C.E. O / L examination at the examination centers located in Badulla, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mannar, Mullaitivu, Kalutara, Hambantota, Kegalle, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts arrived for the examination.



The G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination which commenced today will go on until the 12th of this month.