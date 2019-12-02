Search+operation+to+find+missing+child+in+Walapane+disaster+continues

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 14:28

The search operation for the body of a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing after a landslide buried their house at Malapattawa in Walapane, Nuwara Eliya, resumed this morning. The search operation was temporarily halted yesterday due to heavy rains in the area.

On Saturday night the house was buried due to a landslide where the mother, father and daughter were killed. Their bodies were found yesterday.

Meanwhile, traffic on the Badulla - Passara main road has been restricted to one lane today due to the collapsing of soil and rocks between the 4th and 6th kilometer post on the Badulla - Passara main road.

Lunugala Divisional Secretary Nimal Dissanayake stated that there is a threat of a landslide in the Maduwatta area of ​​the Lunugala Divisional Secretariat.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) is conducting an inquiry in this regard. The Divisional Secretary said based on the NBRO recommendation a decision would be taken regarding the evacuation of the people living at the foot of the mountain.

The landslide warning issued for Badulla, Kegalle, Ratnapura, Nuwara Eliya and Kandy districts will continue until 4 pm today.

A total of 5415 persons belonging to 1480 families in 10 districts have been affected by the inclement weather.

The Irrigation Department stated that due to the heavy rains, the water levels of the Millakanda area of the Kalu Ganga has increased and the people in the area should be vigilant.

Meanwhile some areas in the Northern and Eastern provinces will experience heavy showers between 100 and 150 mm and strong showers will develop at several places in the Central, Uva, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in the Kalutara and Anuradhapura districts