Professor+Winnie+Vitharana+passes+away

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 14:00

Professor Winnie Vitharana, a renowned scholar of Sinhala literature and English, passed away today.

He was 91 years old at the time of his death. He was the first Professor in charge of the Department of Sinhala Studies at the University of Ruhuna.

Professor Winnie Vitharana has written many books in the fields of history, geography, archeology, anthropology, and translated ‘Muwadevdavatha’, Sasandavatha’ and ‘Mayura Sandheshaya’ to English.

The remains of Professor Winnie Vitharana will be placed in a private funeral parlour until tomorrow for the public to show their last respects and the funeral will be held on Wednesday at the Borella Public Cemetery.