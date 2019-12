Monday, 02 December 2019 - 14:12

The Department of Immigration and Emigration has arrested two Sri Lankan youths attempting to escape to a European country, Albania through Iran after submitting forged visas.

The two were arrested last night when they arrived at the Katunayake airport to buy two air tickets from Muscat, Oman, to Tehran in Iran.

The two suspects who are resident of Jaffna have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).