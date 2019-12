Monday, 02 December 2019 - 14:07

Sri Lanka wins first gold medal at SAG Games for Taekwondo

Ranuka Prabath won the first gold medal for Sri Lanka at the 13th South Asian Games being held in Kathmandu, Nepal.

This was competing in the Taekwondo men's event between the ages of 17 and 23. Hansika Heshani Hettiarachchi won the bronze medal in the women's karate event.

In the meantime, Sri Lankan athletes will take part in the men's and women's 100m events today.