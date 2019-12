Monday, 02 December 2019 - 17:54

The death toll from the accident this afternoon in the Urawatta area in Ambalangoda has risen to three.

Three women were killed and 3 others injured in the accident.

A mother, and her two daughters aged 28 and 24 were killed when the three-wheeler they were traveling collided with a private bus heading from Colombo to Matara.

Her other daughter and the son in law who was driving the three-wheeler and their two-month-old baby were injured in the incident.