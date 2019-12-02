This+is+how+a+group+of+students+from+probation+centres+wrote+the+G.C.E.+Ordinary+Level+examination+today

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 17:55

A group of students from probation centres sat for the G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination which commenced today.

This was at the examination centre in the Watereka Suneetha School .

15 students who were placed under probation on the orders of the judiciary in different parts of the island sat for the G.C.E Ordinary Level examination after Pirith chanting and receiving blessings.

Assistant Superintendent of the Watareka Outdoor Prison Nimal Shantha stated that the students had studied with great enthusiasm and sat the examination expecting good results.

The Assistant Superintendent of Prisons added that the Department of Prisons have taken measures to provide the necessary security to these students.