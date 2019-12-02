A+special+program+for+the+vulnerable+and+affected+people+by+the+adverse+weather+conditions

Monday, 02 December 2019 - 17:57

Hon. Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa instructed the relevant officials to implement a special program to evacuate people from vulnerable areas due to the adverse weather conditions and to ensure their safety.

The Prime Minister made this directive during a meeting called today (2) in the afternoon to discuss the situation of the displaced people and the damages caused by the recent weather-related disaster. They further discussed the steps that need to be taken to avoid similar situations.

The bad weather conditions have affected people in 9 districts and the people of Batticaloa, Nuwara Eliya, Ampara and Badulla have been severely affected.

The Prime Minster instructed the officials to provide cooked food and dry rations immediately to the displaced people and to ensure that sanitation facilities are provided.

The prime Minister also requested them to provide special attention to children and to ensure their protection.

He also instructed officials to provide alternate examination centres for students sitting for the G.C.E. O/L examination if they are unable to go to their designated examination halls due to the inclement weather conditions.

State Minister of Disaster Management Janaka Bandara Tennakoon and State Minister Mahinda Samarasinghe, Prime Minister's Secretary Gamini Senarath, Ministry Secretaries, Heads of the defence forces, Acting Inspector General of Police and several others were present.