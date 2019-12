Monday, 02 December 2019 - 17:56

The CID has initiated an investigation to the media briefing organized by former minister and MP Rajitha Senarathna during the Presidential election.

An alleged driver of a so-called White Van was made to speak at this media briefing chaired by Senarathna on November 10th.

When the CID informed this to the court, Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayarathna ordered respective media institutions to submit the unedited footage of the media briefing to the court.

Earlier, several factions including Sinhale Sanvidanaya complained to the Police headquarters to conduct an investigation to the media conference organized by Senarathna.