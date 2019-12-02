MORE RAIN IN 4 PROVINCES FROM TOMORROW; THE FUNERAL OF WALAPANE LANDSLIDE VICTIMS HELD

The Department also warned that residents in hilly areas should take caution as landslides could occur following heavy rain.
Meanwhile, funerals of the parents and their daughter who died in a landslide at Malapattava in Walapane were held today.
Rescue workers continued operations in search of the 17-year old missing son but they have failed to find any clue as yet.
He was expecting to sit the GCE O/L examination today.
Meanwhile, Assistant Director of the Disaster Management Center Pradeep Kodippili said spill gates of 8 reservoirs are still kept open.
At the same time, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has issued a directive to provide necessary relief and other welfare for the people affected by the weather.
In addition, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has had a discussion with the authorities about actions that should be taken with regard to the emergency situation.
Meanwhile, it was revealed during a meeting chaired by by Disaster management Minister Janaka Bandara Tennakoon that 5 thousand 415 residents have been affected by the inclement weather.
5 persons are dead while 4 persons are injured.