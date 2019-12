Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 11:24

Rainfall expected to increase in some parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology states that showers will increase in several areas across the the island during the night.

The department forecasts an increase in rainfall in the North, East, North Central, Uva and Central provinces.

The statement further notes that heavy showers around 100-150 mm are expected in some areas in Trincomalee, Batticaloa, Ampara, Mullaitivu, Nuwara Eliya, Badulla and Moneragala districts.