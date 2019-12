Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 8:22

Retired Major Ajith Prasanna calls off the strike launched in front of the Swiss embassy

Retired Major Ajith Prassana, convener of the warheroes for the motherland organization suspended the protest fast last night which was initiated in front of the Swiss embassy.

He suspended the protest fast upon a request made by Ven. Athuraliye Rathana thero, president of the Ravana balaya organization, Ven. Iththakande Saddhathissa thero and Retired rear admiral Sarath Weerasekera upon visiting him at the location.

Retired major, Ajith Prasanna commenced a protest fast yesterday morning requesting the officer of the Swiss embassy who was allegedly abducted to provide a statement at the police headquarters.