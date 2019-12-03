A+group+of+Sri+Lankan+students+create+the+sorting+hat+of+the+Harry+Potter+movie

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 11:43

The students of the Department of Computer Science of the Faculty of Applied Sciences of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura submitted their creation of the ‘sorting hat’ used in the popular children film series Harry Potter, to the International Robotics Competition. They won first place in the competition and returned to the island last night.

The hat is fully computer-operated, and if someone comes close to the person wearing the hat, it will alert the person wearing the hat with sensors installed on the hat.

In addition, the hat has the ability to detect autism.