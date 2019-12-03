Suspicions+on+forged+documents+prepared+to+cover-up+Intel+received+on+the+Easter+Sunday+attacks

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 8:22

Chairman of the Presidential investigative commission court of appeal Judge Janak de Silva says that intel received well in advance regarding the Easter Sunday attacks, had been ignored by the respective officials, and that certain officials had forged documents in order to cover up.

The members of the presidents commission appointed to investigate the Easter Sunday attacks which took place on the 21st of April, met with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa yesterday.

The president had stated that the roots of the attack need to be identified accurately, and those responsible should be brought to justice.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa had noted that when he was the defense secretary the defense council convened regularly and frequent discussions were held with intelligence officers regarding the security situation.

Accordingly, the president added that necessary measures were taken if national security was threatened as soon as intel regarding any threat received.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also added that according to information received 160 extremists who arrived from foreign countries were deported for spreading extremist ideologies.

The president further noted that during the previous regime, national security was taken into account lightly, and as a result the intelligence mechanism had faltered which resulted in the failure to prevent the spread of extremist Islamism.