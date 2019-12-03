An+increase+in+the+demand+for+analyst+reports

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 11:20

The Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Law Reforms Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva stated a new mechanism should be prepared since there is a long delay in court cases due to the delay in the reports received from the Government Analyst's Department.

The Minister said that there is a trend of an increased demand for government analysts’ reports from courts.

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva yesterday visited the Government Analyst's Department to inspect the work. It has been revealed that there are only 31 officers in the Government Analyst's Department.

Therefore, the Minister has instructed the officials of the Government Analyst's Department to carry out additional duties in the evenings and weekends in addition to their normal working hours and to come up with a mechanism to complete their work and submit the relevant analysts’ reports until the relevant officers are recruited immediately.