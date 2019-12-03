14 districts affected due to inclement weather; 15,000 in distress

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 8:21

Currently close to 15,000 persons in 14 districts are in distress due to the prevalent rainy weather condition.

The Disaster Management Centre said that steps had been taken to provide relief to the disaster hit persons and to have them accommodated at safe places.

The inclement weather condition has affected several districts including Badulla, Moneragala, Ampara, Mannar Mulaittivu, and Kandy.

The Disaster Management Centre said that due to rains, sluice gates of eight reservoirs continue to remain open.