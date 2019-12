Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 10:07

The Department of Agriculture has initiated a project using modern technology to eradicate the ‘sena’ caterpillars.

According to the Deputy Director of Agriculture Anura Wijetunga of the Department of Agriculture, a system has been established in several parts of the country to detect the size of the caterpillar before it is spread, with the assistance of the World Food and Agriculture Organization.