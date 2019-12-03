Governments of Italy and Norway to support the President's new vision

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 9:59

Ambassadors of Italy and Norway stated that they will extend their fullest support to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa's new vision.

Italian Ambassador to Sri Lanka Rita P. Manella met the President yesterday. The Ambassador congratulated the President on behalf of the government of Italy and expressed that her Government is hoping to work with a broader cooperation with Sri Lanka in the future.

The Norwegian Ambassador in Sri Lanka Trinee Joranly Eskedel and her delegation met President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.



At the meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat yesterday, the Ambassador stated that she hopes to extend her fullest cooperation to the President's new initiative.