Pujith+Jayasundara+and+Hemasiri+Fernando+further+remanded

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 10:27

Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and IGP Pujith Jayasundara who has been sent on compulsory leave have been remanded until the 17 of this month by Colombo Additional Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.

When the case was called for hearing, the CID told the court that investigations into the incident are still ongoing.

The Criminal Investigation Department also informed the court that statements have to be recorded from 10 other police officers.

Both of the suspects are charged with criminal negligence and murder for failing to prevent a series of terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday.