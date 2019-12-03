President+assures+firm+foundation+for+the+youth+to+change+the+future

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:06

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has tweeted his appreciation for the young generation who are creating works of art throughout the island in a bid to beautify the country.

The President stated that a strong foundation is being laid to change the future direction of our country through innovative ideas, leadership and team spirit.

The President said that a productive culture is emerging in our society that is using the creativity of the youth as a positive energy.

In the tweet, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa further stated that he is truly proud of the youth.