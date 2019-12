Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:06

President assures firm foundation for the youth to change the future

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has tweeted his appreciation for the young generation who are creating works of art throughout the island in a bid to beautify the country.

The President stated that a strong foundation is being laid to change the future direction of our country through innovative ideas, leadership and team spirit.

The President said that a productive culture is emerging in our society that is using the creativity of the youth as a positive energy.

In the tweet, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa further stated that he is truly proud of the youth.