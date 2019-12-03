Former+Chairman+of+the+COPE+committee+states+that+the+Forensic+Audit+Report+of+the+Central+Bank+Bond+incident+will+not+be+opened

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:08

Former Chairman of the COPE committee Parliamentarian Sunil Handunnethi stated that since the COPE committee is terminated parallel to the termination of the sessions of the Parliament, the Forensic Audit Reports of the Central Bank Bond incident will be referred to the new COPE Committee which will be set up in the future.

The gazette notification for the ending of the third session of the 8th Parliament was issued last night and the next term of Parliament will commence on the 3rd of January next year.

The new Parliamentary Season will be ceremoniously declared open by the President.

Subsequently, it is customary for the President to address Parliament.

Secretary General of Parliament Dhammika Dasanayake stated that with the end of the session of parliament, nearly 50 existing parliamentary committees will be terminated.

The Secretary General of Parliament stated that all Committees except the Sectoral Oversight Committees, The Committee on High Post and Special Select Committees will be dissolved.

The COPE Committee, the Committee on Public Accounts, the House Committee, the Parliamentary Affairs Committee and the Consultative Committees are among the committees that stand dissolved.

The select committees should be duly constituted in the new session and members appointed to the committees.