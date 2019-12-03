More rain expected next few days; Fishermen requested to be vigilant

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:09

The Met Department forecast more rain in the coming few days.

At the same time, the Disaster Management Center states that 15 thousand residents in 14 districts have been affected due to the inclement weather that hit the country in the last few days.

Accordingly, 3 thousand 149 displaced persons have been sheltered in 29 makeshift camps at this moment.

Due to the atmospheric disturbance to the south of Sri Lanka, the showery condition is expected to enhance over the south-eastern and southern sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Matara via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Heavy falls may occur at some places in the sea areas extending from Batticalo to Matara.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the other sea areas in the afternoon or night.

The sea areas extending from Kankasanturai to Negambo via Mannar and Puttalam will be fairly rough at times as the wind speeds can increase up to 50 kmph at times.

Fishermen are requested to be vigilant when venturing out to sea.