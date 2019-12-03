Former+PM+meets+Malwatte+and+Asgirirya+Mahanayaka+Theras+++

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:07

Former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe visited the Asgiri and Malwatte Chapter Mahanayaka Theras today and received their blessings.

Hiru correspondent in Kandy stated that the former Prime Minister first visited the Mahanayaka of the Malwatte Chapter Most Venerable Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Thera and after receiving his blessings, the former PM visited the Mahanayake of the Asgiriya Chapter, Ven. Warakagoda Sri Gananaratne .

Speaking to the media, the former Prime Minister said that he had thanked the Mahanayaka Theras for their cooperation extended during his tenure. Significantly, none of the UNP MPs participated in the visit.

Meanwhile, MP Wijepala Hettiarachchi stated that a meeting between former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and UNP MPs will be held in Colombo today. Speaking to the Hiru news team the Parliamentarian stated that the issue of the post of opposition leader and the party leadership will be discussed at this meeting