Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:10

Residents of 4 villagers gather and Buduruwa-yaya due to wild elephant threat

Residents of 4 villages in Elahara have gathered to Buduruwa Yaya in Bakamuna and staged a protest demanding a solution to the wild elephant menace.

The residents of Galmulla, Kuruvi Yaya, Buduruva Yaya and Kumara Ella have joined in the protest.