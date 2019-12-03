297+kilograms+of+beedi+found+from+the+coast+of++Mannar+

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:30

Sri Lanka Navy seized 297 kilograms of beedi leaves during a raid conducted in Thunukkai, Mannar.





Sri Lanka Navy seized the consignment of beedi leaves yesterday during a mobile patrol search on the Iluppu Kadavai - Sippiyaru beach in Mannar.





The beedi leaf weighing 297 kilograms was packed in eight parcels and hidden in the beach.





The consignment was later handed over to the Jaffna Customs for further investigations.





The Navy Spokesperson stated that 51 tons of beedi leaves have been seized during the mobile patrols carried out by the Navy during the past year.