Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:59

A protest is being held obstructing the Naramthalawa Junction in Walapane, Nuwara Eliya.

They are demanding the removal of the quarry in the vicinity and the removal of the surrounding village from the reservation list.

Three persons were killed and another is missing as a result of a landslide that occurred in the area.

The villagers alleged that the quarry had caused the landslide. The monk who shared his ideas during the protest.