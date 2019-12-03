One+lane+on+the+Andiambalama-Katunayake+road+will+be+closed+from+Saturday+afternoon

Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:48

The access road to Katunayake Airport from Andiambalama and one lane of the Katunayake Airport will be closed from Saturday afternoon to Sunday midnight.

In a statement, the management of the Katunayaka International Airport stated that one lane of the road will be closed due to the pipelines being constructed under the Katana Water Supply Project.

As a result, the airport management has requested that passengers traveling to the Airport through Minuwangoda - Kimbulapitiya through Naikanda to use alternative routes.