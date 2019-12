Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 14:48

One lane on the Andiambalama-Katunayake road will be closed from Saturday afternoon

The access road to Katunayake Airport from Andiambalama and one lane of the Katunayake Airport will be closed from Saturday afternoon to Sunday midnight.

In a statement, the management of the Katunayaka International Airport stated that one lane of the road will be closed due to the pipelines being constructed under the Katana Water Supply Project.

As a result, the airport management has requested that passengers traveling to the Airport through Minuwangoda - Kimbulapitiya through Naikanda to use alternative routes.