Tuesday, 03 December 2019 - 15:20

Two persons arrested at the Airport for smuggling foreign cigarettes

Customs at the Katunayake Airport have arrested two persons who smuggled in a consignment of foreign cigarettes illegally.

A search was carried out by Airport customs when the suspects arrived from Dubai this morning.

Airport Customs officials seized 123 cartons of foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 2,280,000.

The airport customs stated that the arrested suspects are in the 20’s and residents of Ragama and Angoda areas.